7th Circ. Axes Retaliation Suit Against Ill. Transpo Agency

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday rejected a wrongful termination suit against Cook County, Illinois, and its Department of Transportation and Highways, saying the fired employee couldn’t prove his constitutional rights or any other laws were violated, despite it being a case “filled with intrigue” with claims of jealous co-workers falsifying allegations the employee made workplace threats.



A three-judge panel affirmed a district court’s dismissal of Michael Catinella’s 2015 lawsuit against the county and the agency alleging he was fired under false pretenses in violation of his...

To view the full article, register now.