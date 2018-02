Brewery Can't Escape IP Row Over Thelonious Monk TM

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss a suit brought by the estate of jazz legend Thelonious Monk accusing North Coast Brewing Co. of trademark infringement over a beer named "Brother Thelonious Belgian Style Abbey Ale,” finding it's more appropriate to resolve the claims on a more fully developed fact record.



In an order, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said the Monk estate has pled sufficient facts to state a trademark infringement claim of false endorsement against the Northern California-based brewery, and...

To view the full article, register now.