EU's High Court Upholds Fines Over Freight Cartels

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- The European Union’s highest court on Thursday said it won’t alter the European Commission’s 2012 enforcement action over four cartels in the freight forwarding market, the latest unsuccessful attempt by various freight companies to trash a €169 million ($211 million today) package of fines.



The European Court of Justice upheld the amount of the price-fixing fines, rejecting “all the arguments put forward by the companies” and affirming a decision by the General Court.



“[The Court of Justice] declares in particular that the General Court was correct...

