Ex-DOJ Official Leaves Hogan Lovells For Duane Morris

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP announced Thursday that former deputy associate attorney general Christopher Casey, brother of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., was joining the firm in Philadelphia as a partner focused on white collar and antitrust matters.



Casey, whose late father Robert Casey served as Pennsylvania governor for two terms, spent just over one year at Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., after leaving the Department of Justice in the last days of the Obama administration.



Casey told Law360 that he had grown tired after four years of weekly...

