Lifetime Bans For Doping Lifted For 28 Russian Athletes

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 3:01 PM EST) -- A court for international sports overturned lifetime bans over doping for 28 Russian athletes on Thursday, dealing a serious setback to the International Olympic Committee’s efforts to rein in doping.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the IOC suspensions for the athletes and partially upheld appeals for another 11 Russian athletes, who will nevertheless be declared ineligible for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this month.



The athletes had been handed lifetime bans by the IOC for doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics...

