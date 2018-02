Pipeline Developer Can't Take Land Yet, Va. Judge Says

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday said Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC can’t act immediately to possess nearly 300 properties in the state for a natural gas pipeline, saying more information on their worth was needed before the company could move forward.



U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, while affirming the company’s overall right to build the pipeline and the power of eminent domain given to it by its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certificate, said more information must be supplied before all but nine of the properties...

