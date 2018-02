Enviros Sue DOI Over Tribal Land Swap For Road In Alaska

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 1:59 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmentalists filed a lawsuit in Alaska federal court on Wednesday challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s approval of a deal for a land swap facilitating the construction of a road across a national wildlife refuge, saying it was an unlawful trade.



The environmentalists challenged Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s decision last week to put his name on an agreement with the King Cove Native Corp., which includes Agdaagux and Belkofski tribal members, that would call for a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge...

To view the full article, register now.