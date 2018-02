Texas Appeals Court Sides With Doc In Expert Report Row

Law360, Houston (February 1, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday sided with a doctor in a medical malpractice suit, agreeing that an expert report submitted in support of the claims that he failed to remove the entirety of a toothpick from a patient's foot — leading to an abscess and bone infection — was deficient.



Texas' 13th Court of Appeals overturned a trial court's May ruling allowing the claims of Eric Cruz, who filed suit on behalf of his minor daughter, to proceed. But rather than dismiss the lawsuit outright,...

