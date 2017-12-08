Inside The Opioid MDL's Big Closed-Door Hearing

By Jeff Overley and Emily Field

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- Attorneys for local governments and drug companies traded divergent views of the opioid crisis this week at a closed-door hearing about settlement prospects in a colossal legal fight, sources told Law360.

The jousting occurred on Wednesday in Ohio federal court, where U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster is presiding over multidistrict litigation targeting the nation's largest prescription opioid sellers. The all-day hearing was closed to the press and the public, but sources told Law360 that attorneys discussed ways to ease a deadly overdose epidemic and who’s...
Case Information

Case Title

In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation


Case Number

1:17-md-02804

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Dan Aaron Polster (MDL 28

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

Judge Analytics

