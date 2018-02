Atty Group Skewers $300K Apple Sanctions In Qualcomm Row

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A legal industry advocacy group asked a California federal judge Wednesday to lift a $300,000 sanction levied on third party Apple Inc. for missing a deadline to produce documents requested by Qualcomm Inc. in antitrust suits brought against it by the Federal Trade Commission, saying the penalty was “completely out of step” with the law.



Lawyers for Civil Justice, a group of corporate counsel and defense bar practitioners, chimed in to support Apple’s appeal of the sanctions with a proposed amicus brief Wednesday arguing that the...

