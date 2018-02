BASF, Shell Beat Challenge Over Contaminated NJ Property

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- BASF Corp., Shell Oil Co. and related parties scored a victory Thursday when a New Jersey state appeals court upheld a lower court ruling enforcing a settlement that called for them taking ownership of a former landfill site and handling environmental cleanup costs there.



The three-judge appellate panel affirmed a 2016 judgment in favor of those plaintiffs that enforced their 2009 deal with Jones Industrial Service Co. and related defendants, saying then-state Superior Court Judge Ann McCormick properly rejected defense claims that BASF, Shell and the...

