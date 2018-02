Winston & Strawn Grabs 8 Energy Attys From Norton Rose

Law360, Grand Rapids (February 2, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has brought aboard eight energy and infrastructure lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright, whose work covers mergers and acquisitions, project development, finance, energy trading and enforcement, and who include a pair of former practice heads, the firm said Thursday.



The five partners and three of counsel have joined Winston & Strawn’s offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Houston.



Michael Yuffee, a partner who focuses on enforcement work before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said that the group...

