Platinum Partners Judge Says He's 'Unlikely' To Split Trial

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 3:22 PM EST) -- The Brooklyn federal judge hearing the government’s fraud cases against hedge fund Platinum Partners told the seven men facing criminal charges on Thursday that he was "unlikely" to try them separately, raising the prospect that they may not face jurors until 2019.



U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan is overseeing the criminal case and a civil suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the $1.7 billion fund manager's alleged conspiracy to inflate the value of its assets and keep investors in the dark. A trial...

To view the full article, register now.