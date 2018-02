Air Force Pauses T-6 Flights Following Oxygen Issues

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force has stopped all operations of the T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft starting Thursday to ensure the safety of crew members after a cluster of unexplained so-called physiological episodes related to oxygen issues occurred in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.



Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, announced the operational pause on Wednesday, explaining that they will be looking into the causes of incidents that plagued crew members at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma and Sheppard...

