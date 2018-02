Uber's Data Drama Puts 'Bug Bounties' In The Spotlight

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- Uber’s $100,000 payoff to hackers who reportedly revealed a security flaw but then demanded increased payment to release stolen data has spawned regulatory backlash that may force companies to reevaluate how they can employ so-called "bug bounty" programs without running afoul of the law.



Authorities probing Uber’s response to the November 2016 episode will likely center on whether the hackers actually utilized the program and then demanded the reward in order to release the data from 57 million user accounts, as per reports from Reuters and...

