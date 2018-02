Sixth Circ. Says City Approval Needed FM Station Upgrade

Law360, Washington (February 2, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- A Christian radio station in Riverview, Michigan, cannot upgrade broadcast equipment on a city-owned radio tower without approval from the city, a Sixth Circuit Panel ruled Monday, affirming a lower court’s finding that such approval was required by the station’s lease allowing it to place equipment on the tower.



Superior Communications sued Riverview in federal court after the city refused to grant it permission for an equipment upgrade that would have significantly increased the signal power for its Christian radio station Smile FM in 2015, claiming...

