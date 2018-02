Advocates Slam DOL For Allegedly Hiding Tip Pool Data

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Democratic politicians and worker advocates are pressuring the U.S. Department of Labor to abandon a proposal to rescind a 2011 rule blocking businesses from redistributing workers’ tips, in the wake of a Thursday report that the agency hid an analysis showing the rule could let employers pocket billions of dollars in workers’ tips.



High-ranking members of Congressional work committees, including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., joined officials with groups including the Economic Policy Institute and the National Employment Law Project in calling...

