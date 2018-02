MillerCoors Asks To Block Strategist's Move To Competitor

Law360, Chicago (February 1, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- MillerCoors asked an Illinois state judge on Wednesday to block its top strategist from joining the team at Corona and Modelo maker Constellation Brands, saying his actions both before and after his departure violate several restrictive covenants he agreed to upon starting with the company.



The beer and malt beverage giant’s suit said Eric McCloskey, whose role as senior director of strategy and analytics made him the “most knowledgeable and highest ranking employee” regarding market analytics and analyses, had access to highly sensitive business information that...

To view the full article, register now.