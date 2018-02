Ex-Lab Execs Found Liable For $17M Medicare Fraud

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A medical testing laboratory’s former head and two others committed $17 million worth of Medicare fraud, a South Carolina federal jury found Wednesday, according to prosecutors who also said the verdict in the whistleblower suit will be automatically trebled to $51.2 million.



Health Diagnostics Laboratory ex-CEO Latonya Mallory and two marketing consultants, Floyd Dent III and Robert Johnson, were found liable for $17 million worth of damages, which are automatically tripled under the False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of...

To view the full article, register now.