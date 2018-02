Fitbit Gets Quick Win In Activity Monitor IP Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted Fitbit Inc. a quick win Thursday in a suit brought by a rival that claims Fitbit’s Blaze and Surge wearable fitness trackers include gyroscopes that infringe its patent, finding the infringement theories as alleged are “demonstrably wrong.”



In a three-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria followed up on comments he made during a January hearing in San Francisco in which he chastised Smart Wearable Technologies Inc. and its counsel for failing to amend the company's infringement contentions. Smart claims Fitbit’s...

