House Dems Want Answers From Strava On Privacy Issues

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A group of congressional Democrats sent a letter Wednesday to Strava Inc., the embattled fitness tracking app developer whose usage map may have revealed secret information about military and intelligence bases, asking the company to explain its privacy practices.



Nine Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee asked Strava for a briefing on its data privacy and security practices in a letter sent to CEO James Quarles on Wednesday, after “troubling” reports that a company “heat map” posted online may have shared personal information...

