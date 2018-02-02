Expert Analysis

6 Lessons From The Chaos Surrounding Russian Athletes

By Ronald Katz February 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EST

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EST) -- The decisions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearing 28 Russian athletes and partially clearing 11 others have thrown the Pyeongchang Olympics into chaos less than two weeks before they begin. Previously banned athletes have been cleared by the CAS to compete, but the International Olympic Committee has not yet indicated whether it will allow such competition. It is unfortunate because this problem could have been avoided by following well-known practices in jurisprudence, which are set out below.

1. Time for Deliberation Is Crucial to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular