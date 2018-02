Fed. Circ. Won’t Rethink Clearing FCC In $21M Spectrum Row

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday summarily refused to reconsider its decision tossing, for lack of jurisdiction, a bankrupt wireless carrier’s $21 million suit over the Federal Communications Commission’s sale of its defaulted spectrum licenses.



The judges issued a two-page decision denying the panel rehearing sought by Alpine PCS Inc. in its continued effort to undue a Federal Claims decision, holding that its case belongs elsewhere. The company has not sought reconsideration from the full Federal Circuit after its early January loss.



Alpine filed its suit last...

