House Panel Leader Tells DHS To Cough Up Kaspersky Docs

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- The chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee has ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to hand over documents related to compliance with its order barring federal agencies from using AO Kaspersky Lab products, threatening a subpoena if it doesn’t comply.



DHS hadn’t fully responded to a Dec. 5 letter sent by Chairman Lamar Smith, R-Texas, asking for documents and information on implementation of its September binding operational directive barring federal civilian agencies from using Kaspersky products, Smith said in a follow-up Feb....

