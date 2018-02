Man's Mesothelioma Death Not Pipe Co.'s Fault, Jury Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:45 PM EST) -- An Arizona jury on Thursday rejected claims that utility pipe maker CertainTeed Corp. sold asbestos-laden concrete pipes that were responsible for a pipe fitter’s death from mesothelioma, holding CertainTeed was not negligent and did not sell defective or dangerous piping.



After deliberating for roughly three hours following the three-week trial, the Phoenix jury returned on Thursday afternoon with a verdict entirely in favor of CertainTeed, rejecting the claims levied by pipe fitter Francisco Herrera’s surviving wife and adult children.



The jury found that CertainTeed was not...

