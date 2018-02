Golf Sales Co. Pays Designer $2.4M To End IP Battle

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma golf marketing and sales company has agreed to pay a California golf club designer $2.4 million to resolve patent and copyright infringement claims over intellectual property rights to popular golf club designs, an attorney for the designer confirmed Thursday.



The settlement resolves several actions stemming from a disagreement between golfing equipment designer Jonathan Wang, who founded California-based Golf Best Buy Inc., and the Oklahoma-based Golf Tailor LLC and its CEO Timothy Oyler.



Both companies and their respective owners claimed they designed the XE1 golf...

