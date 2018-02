Menendez Walked Due To Lack Of Quid Pro Quo, His Atty Says

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., walked away from a public corruption prosecution, his attorney Abbe David Lowell of Norton Rose Fulbright said Thursday, not because of a recent loosening of anti-corruption standards but because the facts did not establish a quid pro quo of bribery.



Speaking on a Washington, D.C., panel discussing public corruption law following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McDonnell decision in 2016, which narrowed the definition of an official act in a bribery case, Lowell said that the McDonnell precedent had nothing to do with...

