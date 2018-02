Amtrak Urges High Court To Mull 'Errant' On-Time Train Ruling

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- Amtrak told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that critical national interests are at stake if a recently voided law defining the threshold for “on-time” passenger trains is left standing, leaving freight railroads free to flout Amtrak’s longstanding right of way over cargo traffic on railways without penalty.



Amtrak urged the high court to grant certiorari to its Nov. 9 petition seeking review of an “errant” July 2017 decision by the Eighth Circuit vacating a Surface Transportation Board 2016 final rule defining the threshold for triggering a federal investigation...

