Rejected PI Deal Warrants Costs Award, Calif. Court Rules

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- A California appeals court said Thursday a state law intended to encourage settlements entitled the heirs of two renters who died in a house fire to approximately $424,000 in legal expenses and interest following a $2.6 million jury verdict, because a $1.5 million settlement offer was rejected by the home's owners.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Second Appellate District panel affirmed a trial judge’s decision to award costs and interest to the heirs of Virginia Gonzalez and Maverick Crowder, who died in a fire that...

To view the full article, register now.