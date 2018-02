3rd Circ. Says Lawyer Must Disclose Client List To IRS

Law360, Los Angeles (February 1, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel affirmed on Thursday a Pennsylvania district court’s order enforcing two IRS administrative summonses for a lawyer to share client and settlement lists related to his unpaid taxes, rejecting his contentions that the information was protected under Pennsylvania’s attorney-client privilege or under rules of professional conduct.



In a nonprecedential opinion, the judges backed the district court’s decision in favor of the Internal Revenue Service because attorney Jeffrey D. Servin did not show that protected communications would be revealed or that attorney-client privilege shielded...

