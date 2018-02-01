Analysis

DOJ Has Sharpened Its Focus On Structural Merger Fixes

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- Recent enforcement actions and policy pronouncements by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division’s new leadership have signaled an increased focus on the agency’s preference for divestitures, rather than agreements that mandate ongoing conduct, to alleviate competitive concerns raised in merger reviews. But there are questions about how far this policy will go and what it means for practitioners.

A little less than two months after the Senate confirmed Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim as chief of the Antitrust Division in September, he gave a speech...
