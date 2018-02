Bumble Bee To Repackage Salmon To End Labeling Row

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:05 PM EST) -- Bumble Bee Foods LLC on Thursday agreed in California federal court to repackage its canned salmon to end a proposed class action accusing the company of misrepresenting that the salmon was smoked and wild-caught rather than farmed and made with added liquid smoke flavor.



Consumer Miguel Rodriguez said Bumble Bee agreed to change the product’s packaging, pay “modest” attorneys’ fees and an incentive award and not require the proposed class to release any claims for damages or personal injury.



“Concurrent settlement negotiations made clear that, due...

