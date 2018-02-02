CFPB’s Payday Loan Protections Protect Big Business Too

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 12:17 PM EST) -- I’ll bet most of you don’t know how payday loans work. Yet payday lenders infest your city’s landscape, operating more than 16,000 stores in 35 states and proliferating online.



Most of you probably don’t even think about payday loans. That’s because you’ve probably never needed one. Payday loans aren’t the lifeline that the payday loan industry promotes. Rather, they are often an anchor, dragging unwary customers to the depths of a debt-brimmed sea from which they can never emerge. And the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau —...

To view the full article, register now.