Century Arms Concealed AK-47 Defect, Gun Owners Say

Law360, Miami (February 2, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Owners of Century International Arms Corp.'s AK-style assault rifles asked a Florida federal judge Friday to certify their class suit alleging the gun maker knew about a design defect that makes the weapons fire unexpectedly but failed to take action.



The plaintiffs in the suit, all owners of Century's AK-47 rifle, said they should be certified as a class because their claims against the company are all the same: that Century knew about a faulty safety selector on its guns but failed to do anything about...

