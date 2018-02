Brooklyn Prosecutor Who Wiretapped Ex-Lover Gets 1 Year

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn prosecutor who copped to forging judges' signatures to illegally wiretap a married police detective with whom she’d had an affair and his new romantic interest was sentenced Friday to a year in federal prison.



Before her sentencing in New York federal court, Tara Frances Lenich, who once led high-stakes cases against gang members and drug traffickers at the Kings County District Attorney's Office, made a tearful appeal to the judge, calling her relationship with the detective “completely destructive.”



And when it “went from bad...

