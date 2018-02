CAS Denies Virgin Islands' Request To Join Winter Olympics

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport decided its first arbitration related to the upcoming Winter Olympics on Friday, rejecting the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee’s request that a female athlete be allowed to compete.



With the court’s dismissal of the VIOC’s application, the U.S. Virgin Islands will not compete in the games, which are being held in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. The ad hoc division of the CAS said that although the athlete — Kathryn Tannenbaum, a competitor in the sport of skeleton — met all qualification...

