Dell Exploring IPO Or VMware Merger To Boost Biz

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:43 PM EST) -- Dell Technologies is considering multiple avenues to boost its business, including an initial public offering or a combination with its cloud computing subsidiary VMware, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.



Texas-headquartered Dell Technologies Inc. said in the filing that it is considering maintaining the status quo in addition to an IPO or tie-up with California-based VMware Inc., of which it owns 82 percent. Dell's last major shakeup came in 2016, when it acquired EMC Corp. for $67 billion,...

