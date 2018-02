Texas Justices Say Expert Report OK In Eye Damage Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a medical malpractice expert report that had been previously ruled deficient, dooming a suit over a botched eye surgery, was good enough because it made a good-faith effort to both lay out the patient’s case and prove to the court that the claims had merit.



The divided ruling allows Barbara Baty to move forward with her suit against certified registered nurse anesthetist Olga Futrelle, who Baty accused of damaging her optic nerve when administering anesthesia before an eye surgery....

