Oncor Must Cover Relocation Expenses, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:35 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed a win for Oncor Electric Delivery Co. in a dispute with a Texas city over the cost of relocating power lines, ruling that common law, state law and the structure of the utility’s own agreements with the city require it to cover the expense.



Richardson, Texas — a town of about 100,000 people near Dallas — won its bid to have Oncor pay to move utility poles and power lines in order to implement the city’s plan to widen...

