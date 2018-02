9th Circ. Botched Escobar Standard, High Court Hears

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that let False Claims Act litigation proceed against Gilead Sciences Inc., saying the ruling “disregarded” key elements of the high court’s Escobar decision.



In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the Chamber endorsed Gilead’s recent petition for high court review. Gilead contends that the Ninth Circuit erred by reviving a whistleblower suit alleging it fraudulently misled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Chamber strongly agreed on Thursday....

