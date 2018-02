Online Marketing Firm Wants 'Wiretap' Claims Tossed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- Online marketing company NaviStone Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court Friday to quash a proposed class action suit claiming its customer tracking software is illegal, arguing that its tracing tools installed on Quicken Loans Inc.’s website do not “intercept” data as part of a “wiretap” because visitors are a party to the messages.



Lawyers for the Cincinnati company — which touts its code’s ability to track website visitors' actions as a way to later sell them services — claimed that the keystroke tracking allegations in Michael...

