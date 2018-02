PE-Backed Fracker Leads 2 IPOs Raising $681M Combined

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:26 PM EST) -- Shares of private equity-backed fracker FTS International Inc. and Argentine power producer Central Puerto SA began trading Friday after the companies raised a combined $681 million from initial public offerings, led by an upsized deal by FTS that priced at the top of its range.



Fort Worth, Texas-based FTS offered 19.5 million shares at $18 each, raising $351 million. The IPO was enlarged from prior plans to offer 15.1 million shares priced between $15 and $18. FTS sold 15.2 million shares in the offering, using proceeds...

To view the full article, register now.