Disputed Memo Claims FBI Misled Spy Court On Trump Aide

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- The House Intelligence Committee released a contentious memorandum Friday over the objections of the FBI, alleging it and the U.S. Department of Justice misled a spy court about a politically driven dossier undergirding the FBI's surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser.



The memo, authored by Republican staff on the Intelligence Committee, claims the FBI and DOJ misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court about the politically driven nature of a Democratic National Committee-funded dossier that underpinned the FBI’s electronic surveillance warrant for Trump campaign foreign policy adviser...

