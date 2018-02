Ex-Biotech CFO Avoids Prison For Hornswoggling Auditor

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday declined to put former Osiris Therapeutics Inc. Chief Financial Officer Philip Jacoby behind bars for duping auditor BDO USA LLP into allowing $1.1 million of fake revenue to be booked for the Maryland biotech research company, but the 66-year-old Baltimore man was hit with a $10,000 fine.



U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote cited Jacoby's poor health and the fact that his lawbreaking was a single event in a long career in sparing him a prison sentence. In a Jan....

