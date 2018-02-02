Immigration Agents Raid 77 Calif. Workplaces In 3 Days

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted workplace raids in 77 northern California businesses this week as part of the agency’s crackdown on employment of undocumented immigrants, according to ICE officials on Friday.



James Schwab, a spokesman for ICE’s San Francisco office, told Law360 on Friday that no arrests were made during the operation and did not specify the businesses that were targeted, but said they are in San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations special agents conducted the raids Monday through Wednesday,...

To view the full article, register now.