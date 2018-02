7th Circ. Affirms Starbucks' Win Over Finger Amputation

Law360, Chicago (February 2, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday upheld Starbucks Corp.'s quick win in a case accusing the company of negligence after a child's in-store finger injury required same-day amputation, agreeing with the lower court that the Chicago shop didn’t owe the child a legal duty since he was under his parents' supervision.



A lower court had granted Starbucks a summary judgment win in the case, saying that Illinois law places the responsibility to protect a child from an "obvious danger" on his or her parents' shoulders. (AP) The...

