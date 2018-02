11th Circ. Seeks Clarity For Shipping Row Arbitration Forum

Law360, Miami (February 2, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel appeared to make some progress Friday in untangling apparent conflicts in an arbitration agreement and resolving whether a dispute over a ship chartering contract should be moved to London or New York from Miami — eliciting some potentially key concessions during oral arguments.



U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks had granted Andromeda Steamship Corp. and its co-defendants' bid to refer the contract dispute to arbitration last March but found the parties' contract ambiguous when it came to choice of venue. And in...

To view the full article, register now.