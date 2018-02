Hotel Owner Must Pay Union's Lawsuit Costs, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday ordered an Ashford Hospitality Trust subsidiary to repay a union the costs it incurred fighting a lawsuit challenging a protest at a Sheraton hotel in Alaska, calling the suit an illegal attempt to suppress workers’ rights.



A board panel rejected Ashford TRS Nickel LLC’s claim it could not be penalized for suing, reiterating the board’s authority to label suits illegal if they’re preempted by the National Labor Relations Act, and agreeing with a board judge that this particular suit...

