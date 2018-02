Texas Deals Blow To EEOC Background Check Policy

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 3:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday endorsed the spirit of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance urging employers to limit their use of criminal background checks in hiring but blocked its enforcement against the Lone Star State anyway, saying the agency should have let the public weigh in before publishing the guidance.



U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings granted partial summary judgment to the state of Texas in its challenge of the guidance, which recommends that employers not ask job applicants about their criminal histories, declining to...

