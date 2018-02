Jury Says Shirt Co. Not Liable In $10M Suit Over Child's Burns

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- A California federal jury has found that Schwab Co. Inc. is not responsible for severe burns sustained by a child while wearing one of its shirts, clearing the clothing manufacturer of all liability after co-defendants Macy’s and Ralph Lauren settled for roughly $860,000.



Jesus Romero sued Macy’s, Ralph Lauren and Schwab in 2015 over injuries he sustained as a child in a 2005 incident. Romero was wearing a Ralph Lauren gingham dress shirt and playing with a lighter when the shirt caught fire, causing “severe, permanent...

